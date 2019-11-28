Traffic

Grapevine: Southbound 5 reopens after heavy snow prompts full closure of freeway on Thanksgiving

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol reopened the southbound 5 Freeway through the snow-covered Grapevine on Thursday, following a complete closure of the interstate that lasted throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, the agency said.

The CHP ordered the shutdown of the freeway in both directions shortly before 4:40 a.m.

Authorities with Caltrans assisted vehicles that were already on the pass to the other side and then cleared the roadway. About 1:30 p.m., officials announced that units from the CHP's Fort Tejon station were escorting southbound drivers.

It was unclear when the northbound lanes would be reopened.

Motorists were urged to use the 101 Freeway as an alternative. The Highway Patrol also suggested a detour comprised of the 14 Freeway and the 58 Freeway through the Mojave Desert, but snowy conditions prompted the closure of the 58 shortly before 10 a.m.

That closure lasted for about two hours, with the CHP announcing the reopening of the 58 just after 12 p.m. Highway Patrol units were also escorting vehicles on that freeway.

The CHP posted the Grapevine detour maps on the agency's Facebook page, along with photos of stranded vehicles that were being towed to safety.

Dan Croslin said he was thankful to have driven up to the area from his home in Buena Park before the snowfall began.

"When we got up here yesterday it was beautiful," Croslin said. "I thought we got pretty fortunate, because it was sunny, the road was dry. And for all the warnings during that little period of time, it was great.

"But I wouldn't want to be driving right at the moment," he said, his hair and coat covered with snow. "It's pretty bad."

The storm that landed Wednesday was expected to impact the heavily traveled mountain passes, including along the Grapevine, with snow and potentially icy roads creating dangerous driving conditions through Friday.

California High Patrol officers escorted drivers through the Grapevine for several hours amid heavy snowfall Wednesday morning.
