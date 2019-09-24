605 Freeway crash: All lanes reopen in Avocado Heights after tanker truck overturns, spills fuel

AVOCADO HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- All southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in Avocado Heights were reopened hours after a tanker truck crashed and spilled fuel across the freeway early Tuesday morning, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:42 a.m., just north of the 60 Freeway interchange, and caused the tanker to overturn.According to the California Highway Patrol, 60 gallons of diesel spilled onto the lanes.It is unclear what caused the crash of if anyone was injured.Crews spent hours addressing the hazmat situation at the scene and lifting the tanker upright before towing it from the scene.The CHP canceled the Sigalert shortly before 8 a.m. and reopened all lanes.