SB I-15 at Nevada-California stateline shut down due to hazardous weather conditions

By ABC7.com staff
The southbound I-15 at the Nevada-California stateline was shut down due to hazardous weather conditions Thursday, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The closure occurred between Primm Road and and Baker Street shortly after noon. The NHP said there was no time frame for when the closure would be lifted.

The agency warned drivers to expect major delays if they are attempting to travel between California and Nevada.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
