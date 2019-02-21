#breaking I-15 SB closed at Primm. CHP is experiencing hazardous road conditions between Primm and Baker. There is no time frame for when the freeway will reopen. Drivers should expect major delays if they are attempting to travel between California and Nevada. #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 21, 2019

The southbound I-15 at the Nevada-California stateline was shut down due to hazardous weather conditions Thursday, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.The closure occurred between Primm Road and and Baker Street shortly after noon. The NHP said there was no time frame for when the closure would be lifted.The agency warned drivers to expect major delays if they are attempting to travel between California and Nevada.