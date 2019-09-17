Traffic

All southbound lanes of 605 Freeway closed in Long Beach after crash involving semi-truck

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving an overturned semi-truck has closed all southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in Long Beach early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Orange County Fire said the crash occurred near Willow Street shortly after 1 a.m. and left two people hurt.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene after a large oil and gas leak was reported following the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was OK and did want medical treatment, while one patient in a BMW was transported to a trauma center, according to authorities.

Video from the scene showed the BMW vehicle with extensive front-end damage and the semi-truck on its side.

It appeared the semi-truck was carrying a carnival ride in the back of the trailer.

It was not immediately clear when all lanes would reopen.

California Highway Patrol said traffic was being diverted off at Spring Street in the meantime.
