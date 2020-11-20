Traffic

Semitruck carrying 50,000 pounds of cookie dough overturns in Cajon Pass

All of the cookie dough was possibly spoiled after the crash.
CAJON PASS (KABC) -- A semitruck carrying 25 tons of refrigerated cookie dough overturned in the Cajon Pass Thursday morning.

Images posted by Caltrans on Twitter showed the truck on its side and the boxes of cookie dough on the I-15 Freeway.



All 50,000 pounds of the cookie dough was possibly spoiled after the crash.

No injuries were reported and the people in the truck were able to climb out of the vehicle safely.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

