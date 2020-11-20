Semitruck carrying 50,000 pounds of cookie dough overturns in Cajon Pass

SBCO: SB I-15 at the Truck Escape Ramp near Cajon. Lanes #4 closed due to overturned semi recovery. Unknown duration of clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/M5ET2odkZp — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 19, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7271807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say some of the bags broke as they hit the pavement, leaving piles of pot lying on the road.

CAJON PASS (KABC) -- A semitruck carrying 25 tons of refrigerated cookie dough overturned in the Cajon Pass Thursday morning.Images posted by Caltrans on Twitter showed the truck on its side and the boxes of cookie dough on the I-15 Freeway.All 50,000 pounds of the cookie dough was possibly spoiled after the crash.No injuries were reported and the people in the truck were able to climb out of the vehicle safely.The cause of the crash is under investigation.