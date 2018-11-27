SIGALERT UPDATE IN CITY OF INDUSTRY: NB I-605 TRANSITION ROAD TO EB I-10 AND EB I-10 EAST OF I-605 - #1, 2, 3, 4, AND 5 LANES BLOCKED FOR AN ADDITIONAL 2 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) November 27, 2018

A semi-truck carrying a payload of acid overturned Tuesday morning on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park, prompting the closure of four eastbound lanes, authorities said.The transition road from the northbound 605 Freeway was also shut down.According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash left the big rig on its side and was reported at 1:39 a.m. Whether anyone was seriously injured was not immediately clear.No acid spill was reported, but a Los Angeles County Fire Department hazardous materials team responded to the scene and was overseeing the transfer of the liquid to another vehicle.The cause of the crash was under investigation.The lanes and transition road are expected to be reopened about 8:30 a.m., the CHP said.