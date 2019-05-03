Traffic

60 Freeway crash: 1 hospitalized after crash involving overturned semi-truck in Avocado Heights; 4 EB lanes closed

By ABC7.com staff
AVOCADO HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck on the 60 Freeway in Avocado Heights, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. near Crossroads Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol, which closed all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes.

A patient was transported to a hospital in unknown condition; it was unclear if that person had been in the big rig or one of the three other vehicles involved.

The crew of a heavy-duty tow truck with a crane responded to the scene and was working to clear the semi-truck from the highway.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway amid a mileslong backup.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were later reopened. The remaining eastbound lanes are expected to be reopened by 1 p.m., the CHP said.
