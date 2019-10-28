Traffic

Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the only passenger was treated Monday morning for a minor injury.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole's edge.

Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsylvaniasinkholebustrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blaze erupts along 405 Fwy. near Getty Center, prompts evacuations
Getty Fire Evacuation Map: Mandatory orders, school closures
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegation of inappropriate relationship
Red flag warning in place, Santa Ana winds to persist through Monday afternoon
Tick Fire: All evac orders lifted ahead of more strong winds
Kincade Fire doubles in size, forcing emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa
Wind-whipped brush fire erupts in Rialto
Show More
36th horse dies at famed Santa Anita park
Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Over 300K SCE customers under consideration for power shufoffs
Driver sought in violent Silver Lake crash caught on video
Man battling cancer wins $200K heading to last round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News