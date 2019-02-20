TRAFFIC

Snow may cause 5 Freeway over Grapevine to shut down again

Snow is falling Wednesday night, and it's making for a dangerous drive along the Grapevine.

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) --
The California Highway Patrol is running traffic breaks in both directions of the 5 Freeway, as the snow creeps lower and lower in elevation.

Three nights ago, the freeway had to be shut down overnight, stranding travelers for hours and leaving many of them to sleep in their cars.

So far, there's no such problem, but CHP and Caltrans crews are keeping a close eye on road conditions. Tow trucks are also standing by.

Meantime, drivers are pulling off just for a chance to be in the fresh white snow.

One family driving from Miami to Seattle all saw snow for the first time.

"Never seen snow before. Never felt it, so I just have to soak the moment in," laughed driver Larry Sessions.

As of Wednesday night, light-to-moderate snow has been reported down to around 2,600 feet along the Grapevine, according to the National Weather Service.

