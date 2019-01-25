Traffic

SoCal freeway ExpressLanes to be available without transponders

EMBED <>More Videos

Drivers will be able to pay for using the ExpressLanes on the Harbor and San Bernardino freeways without a transponder under a new one-year pilot program.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Metro Board of Directors has unanimously approved a one-year pilot program to allow any driver to use the ExpressLanes on the Harbor and San Bernardino freeways.

The "Pay As You Use" model would allow a driver without a transponder to use the Metro ExpressLanes.

Instead of getting a ticket, the driver would get a bill in the mail with instructions to pay a congestion fee.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficsouthern californiafreewaytrafficdriving
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News