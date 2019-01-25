LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Metro Board of Directors has unanimously approved a one-year pilot program to allow any driver to use the ExpressLanes on the Harbor and San Bernardino freeways.
The "Pay As You Use" model would allow a driver without a transponder to use the Metro ExpressLanes.
Instead of getting a ticket, the driver would get a bill in the mail with instructions to pay a congestion fee.
SoCal freeway ExpressLanes to be available without transponders
