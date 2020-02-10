HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Oscars and after parties are over, but cleanup has just begun at the Dolby Theatre, where crews were working Monday to remove the red carpet, press risers and other structures set up for Hollywood's biggest night.
A portion of Hollywood Boulevard, which has been shut down for two weeks, is expected to reopen Wednesday morning. The closure is in effect from Cahuenga Boulevard to La Brea Avenue.
RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List: See which movies, nominees went home with gold
Some streets in the area surrounding the Hollywood and Highland shopping mall reopened Monday morning, but heavy traffic was expected as ABC's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was filming at the Dolby Theatre.
Officials warned drivers to avoid the area if possible.
For a full list of closures, including pedestrian restrictions, click here.
Oscars 2020: Some Hollywood streets remain closed as cleanup begins
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News