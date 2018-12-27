TRAFFIC

Some Metro Blue Line stations to close in 2019 for $1.2B rehab project

Metro has announced Blue Line closures for 2019.



The line is in a six-year-long, $1.2 billion rehab project.

The closures will happen in two, four-month segments.

The first closures will begin on Jan. 26, starting in the southern stretch of the line from downtown Long Beach to the Willowbrook/ Rosa Parks station.

In May, the northern stretch from Willowbrook/ Rosa Parks station to 7th Street/ Metro Center stop will be closed for four months.

The Willowbrook/ Rosa Parks station will be closed the entire eight months as part of a $66 million overhaul.

During this time, the Expo Line will be suspended for 45 days at 7th Street/ Metro Center and the Pico Stations.

The Expo Line will continue to run between LATTC/Ortho Institute Station and downtown Santa Monica.

More than 90,000 commuters use the Blue Line daily.

It's the oldest line in the Metro system.
