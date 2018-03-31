South Bay beach cities step up enforcement on curbing wheels

When parking on a hilly street, many drivers turn their wheels to the curb, but did you know it's actually the law?The beach cities in the South Bay have been stepping up the enforcement of those who don't curb their wheels. Manhattan Beach even has a page on its website showing how to properly curb your wheels.Officials say it's a safety measure to guard against cars slipping out of gear and rolling down the street.It's not just the law in beach cities, it's a requirement in the California DMV handbook.