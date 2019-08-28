Traffic

101 Freeway southbound lanes in Hollywood shut down after body found on roadway

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood were closed Tuesday night as police were investigating after a body was found on the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for southbound lanes near Santa Monica Boulevard at about 9:20 p.m.

CHP said lanes would be blocked for at least an hour.

It was not immediately clear how the body ended up on the roadway.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
