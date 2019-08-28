HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood were closed Tuesday night as police were investigating after a body was found on the roadway.
The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for southbound lanes near Santa Monica Boulevard at about 9:20 p.m.
CHP said lanes would be blocked for at least an hour.
It was not immediately clear how the body ended up on the roadway.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
101 Freeway southbound lanes in Hollywood shut down after body found on roadway
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News