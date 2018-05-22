ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One of Los Angeles' most infamous streets is finally getting a makeover. Baxter Street is known for being steep and narrow, but starting Tuesday, it's headed in a new direction.
Navigation apps such as Waze have turned the treacherous street into a traffic shortcut. Footage from the ABC7 drone captured the steepness of the road. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation says the street has a 33-percent grade.
MORE: Navigation apps create 'chaos' on 1 of LA's steepest streets
Residents said it's putting drivers and everyone living on the street at risk. Cars lose control or get stuck at the top. LADOT says many crashes and instances of property damage have been reported.
LADOT said it will implement the following improvements to improve the safety of Baxter Street:
- Baxter Street between Allesandro Street and North Alvarado Street will be converted to a one-way street in the westbound direction.
- Baxter Street between North Alvarado Street and Lake Shore Avenue will be converted to a one-way street in the eastbound direction.
- Fargo Street between Allesandro Street and North Alvarado Street will also be converted to a one-way street going westbound.
- Cove Avenue between Cerro Gordo Street and Lake Shore Avenue will also be converted to a one-way street going eastbound.
- Two stop signs will be added to Lake Shore Avenue at Baxter Street, making the intersection a four-way stop.
- Advance signage and markings will be utilized to direct motorists.
- In addition to the one-way conversion, right turns will be restricted from Alvarado Street onto Baxter Street between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LADOT said it will begin posting temporary no parking signs in the area as early as Tuesday.