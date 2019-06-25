Traffic

Sunset shutdown: Boulevard to be partially closed near 405 for a year during electrical work

By , and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunset Boulevard, the winding road that connects the 405 Freeway with parts of Westwood and Bel Air, will be partially shut down for about a year while the city makes improvements in underground electrical infrastructure.

The closure, which begins Tuesday, is expected to disrupt traffic flow in neighborhoods near the freeway which already see heavy congestion during peak commuting hours.

The closure will affect two sections of the road: From the 405 to Bellagio Road and between Beverly Glen Boulevard and Carolwood Drive.
EMBED More News Videos

Westside traffic may be even worse than usual over the next year as the city partially shuts down Sunset Boulevard to improve electrical service in Bel Air and Westwood.


Officials will keep one lane open in each direction to allow for some traffic flow. The other lanes will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz said commuters are advised to take alternate routes to Sunset.

He is hoping that if drivers stay away, it will be similar to the "Carmageddon" shutdown of the 405 Freeway for a weekend in 2011, when instead of creating a traffic nightmare, many drivers simply stayed off the roads during the closure.

"This is just like Carmageddon on the 405," Koretz said. "It could have been backed up for miles, but because everybody stayed away and worked with us, it wasn't a big deal. We're hoping the same thing will be true here."

Crews will be installing new underground circuits to help improve electrical capacity and reliability in Bel Air, Beverly Crest, Westwood and Holmby Hills.

Some of the systems in those areas are now operating at 120% of their capacity, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

More information about the DWP project is available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwestwoodbel airholmby hillslos angeleslos angeles countytrafficroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News