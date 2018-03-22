TRAFFIC

HOUSTON --
A suspect led police on a wild chase in Houston and drove toward patrol vehicles on the highway before getting taken into custody.

The bizarre chase lasted longer than 90 minutes. After 45 minutes into the pursuit, police bumped the vehicle, prompting the driver to pull over on the South Loop. Police pulled their weapons, but the driver very slowly moved along the freeway, with officers trailing behind.
It all started in Baytown as a 911 call for a disturbance. Baytown police say a man reportedly pistol-whipped a woman. When officers arrived, the man got into the vehicle and took off, with police in pursuit. The scene then moved onto Highway 288 northbound.
Law enforcement agencies pursued the driver across the east and south sides of Houston, into the Galleria area at one point.
Just before 8:30 a.m., Houston police "bumped" the rear of the vehicle in a PIT maneuver. The driver pulled over to the shoulder on the South Loop eastbound at Kirby, but the chase didn't end there.
Police drew their weapons, but the driver didn't fully emerge from the SUV. He put his hands out of the window before slowly driving off again, with the door partially open.

He stopped the vehicle multiple times, as police followed slowly behind. The driver took the SUV across freeways and side streets, at times even leaving the road to drive across sidewalks and grassy areas. One rear tire was completely flattened.
Police cornered the suspect again, and this time he didn't get away. SWAT officers moved in on the suspect on Highway 288, and officers in tactical gear pulled the suspect from the SUV. He was taken into custody and placed in an ambulance.
