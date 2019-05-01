Traffic

Sylmar rollover crash: 2 women critically hurt after car topples power pole, shears fire hydrant

By and ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Two women were hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday morning after a car struck a fire hydrant, power lines and a business and rolled over onto its side in Sylmar, authorities said.

The dramatic crash happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 14700 block of West Bleeker Street, leaving two people trapped inside the gold-colored sedan, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters extricated the two women, ages 18 and 20, and rushed them to a hospital.

Meanwhile Department of Water and Power crews also responded to the scene, where multiple power poles and wires were toppled. Water from the sheared fire hydrant was also shooting up into electrical lines above.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
