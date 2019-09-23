Traffic

Tanker hauling 70K gallons of jet fuel catches fire, closes NB 405 Fwy lanes in Westchester

By ABC7.com staff
WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A tanker truck that was hauling 70,000 gallons of jet fuel caught fire and closed down multiple lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway in Westchester for several hours.

The closure started shortly after 1:30 p.m. at La Cienega Boulevard Monday.

The fire appeared to be in the lower rear of the tanker where the tire axle is located, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Traffic could be seen stretching for miles from Air7HD.
Related topics:
trafficwestchesterlos angeles countylos angelesfiretraffic
