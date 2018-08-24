It was unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck, which happened about 5:13 a.m. and initially prompted the shutdown of all westbound lanes near Crenshaw Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said. All eastbound lanes were later closed as well.
A witness said the crash involved the overturned big rig and a silver Range Rover.
The cause of the incident was not immediately known.
