Firefighters were battling massive flames after a tanker truck crashed and erupted in flames Friday morning on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne.It was unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck, which happened about 5:13 a.m. and initially prompted the shutdown of all westbound lanes near Crenshaw Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said. All eastbound lanes were later closed as well.A witness said the crash involved the overturned big rig and a silver Range Rover.The cause of the incident was not immediately known.