Hawthorne crash: Tanker truck explosion, fire force shutdown of all lanes on 105 Freeway

Firefighters were battling massive flames after a tanker truck crashed and erupted in flames Friday morning on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck, which happened about 5:13 a.m. and initially prompted the shutdown of all westbound lanes near Crenshaw Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said. All eastbound lanes were later closed as well.

A witness said the crash involved the overturned big rig and a silver Range Rover.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
