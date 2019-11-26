CHP Thanksgiving traffic update: Grapevine road conditions hazardous, snow threatens closures

The California Highway Patrol is recommending people take highway 14 to the 58 to avoid any mountain passes when they are shut down.
Another route to get around any potential Grapevine closures is the scenic route via the 101.
The CHP said it's expecting snow in the region beginning Wednesday. They said they expect Wednesday to be the busiest travel day on the Grapevine in a decade. They're also expecting snow and possibly ice.
Monday, they posted a Grapevine detour map on their Facebook page.
"We're going to keep the Grapevine open as much as we can, as long as it's safe," said CHP Officer Rich Anthes. "If it becomes unsafe, then we'll hold traffic, let Caltrans do their magic and clean things up, and then we'll open it back up and get the travelers through."
It could be windy too, and if it is, Anthes advises anyone traveling in a high profile vehicle to take an alternate route, or maybe postpone their trip.
Rain is expected to hit Southern California beginning Wednesday morning with possible snow to hit the Grapevine later in the day.
Before passing over the Grapevine, the CHP recommends stocking your car with food, water, and warm clothes-and to fill up your gas tank.