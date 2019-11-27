Snowstorm threatens closures of Cajon Pass, Grapevine section of 5 Freeway

The high-impact system is expected to bring periods of significant snowfall to mountain regions through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
GRAPEVINE
The storm will impact the heavily traveled mountain passes, including along the Grapevine, with snow and potentially icy roads creating dangerous driving conditions through Friday.
For drivers needing to take the Grapevine, the California Highway Patrol is recommending drivers utilize Highway 14 to the 58 to avoid any mountain passes that may shut down.
Another route to get around any potential Grapevine closures is the scenic route via the 101 Freeway.
The CHP said they expect Wednesday to be the busiest travel day on the Grapevine in a decade.
Monday, they posted a Grapevine detour map on their Facebook page.
"We're going to keep the Grapevine open as much as we can, as long as it's safe," said CHP Officer Rich Anthes. "If it becomes unsafe, then we'll hold traffic, let Caltrans do their magic and clean things up, and then we'll open it back up and get the travelers through."
Strong winds could also create hazardous conditions. Anthes advised anyone traveling in a high-profile vehicle to take an alternate route, or possibly postpone their trip.
Rain rolled into the Southland Wednesday morning with 1 to 2 inches expected.
Before passing over the Grapevine, the CHP recommends stocking your car with food, water, and warm clothes-and to fill up your gas tank.
CAJON PASS
Millions of commuters are expected to drive through the Cajon Pass over the next few days, and they could be at the mercy of the elements.
Traffic on the southbound side of the 15 Freeway was stopped Tuesday morning so Caltrans could start the process of de-icing the freeway. There was no ice as of Wednesday morning, but that was expected to change.
Light rain and high winds rolled into the area Wednesday as snow plow trucks treated roadways.
"There's a really good chance that we're going to get snow down to even the 2,000 foot level," said Terri Kasinga with Caltrans. The de-icing agent needs to be in place before it starts to rain.
There's no guarantee Interstate 15 - the so-called Road to Vegas - will be open Thanksgiving Day.
"If we cannot get a handle on snow conditions, and traffic starts slipping and sliding and we see people getting stuck, that's when we start talking with the California Highway Patrol and saying 'Hey, we may have to close the road here,'" said Kasinga.
This would not be the first time the pass has closed. A similar scene played out over a decade ago, when a cold storm rolled in the week before Christmas.
People were slipping and sliding on the road and the snow plows couldn't keep up.
"They better be prepared on the Cajon Pass. If it snows, they're going to be sliding," said one commuter.
One commuter on his way to Las Vegas said the road were already crowded in some places.
"Roads are pretty full already. It's getting pretty crazy," George Abich said.