TRAFFIC

Mudslide traps drivers on Topanga Canyon Blvd; roadway closed in both directions

EMBED </>More Videos

A mudslide in the Santa Monica Mountains early Thursday morning prompted the California Highway Patrol to close Topanga Canyon Boulevard in both directions. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Heavy rain triggered a mudslide in the Santa Monica Mountains early Thursday morning that prompted the California Highway Patrol to close Topanga Canyon Boulevard in both directions.

The shutdown was in effect between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive, the CHP said.

No one was injured in the mudslide, which was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. and left several motorists stranded. Vehicles were towed out of the goopy mud that smothered the roadway and was 3 feet deep in some spots.

Caltrans crews were using bulldozers and other heavy equipment to clear mud and debris along a 100-foot stretch of the roadway.

"I wish they had told us a little bit earlier that the road was closed. You drive 30 minutes up the canyon, and then they tell you. It's a little bit frustrating but then you get in the scheme of things in life, and it's not that big of a deal," said one driver.

For Topanga Canyon residents, trouble like this comes with the territory.

"When you live in an environment like that, you live with nature, you don't control nature, you don't even try," said Joseph Rosendo of the Topanga Canyon Chamber of Commerce.

The closure of the boulevard, designated as State Route 27, is expected to last for 24 to 48 hours, according to the Highway Patrol.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmudslidecalifornia highway patroldrivingdriverroad closureLos Angeles CountyTopanga
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News