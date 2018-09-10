TRAFFIC

Topanga Canyon Blvd shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole

By ABC7.com staff
TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) --
All northbound and southbound lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Topanga were shut down early Monday after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the area.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was expected to be closed all day at Entrada Road, according to information from the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before midnight. It's unclear whether the driver was injured.

Approximately four Southern California Edison customers experienced a power outage due to the incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashpower outageroad closureTopangaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Pylons for safety in San Pedro
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
2 dead after semi plunges off 60 Fwy in fiery South El Monte crash
Man rescued from car after crashing with cement truck near DTLA
More Traffic
Top Stories
CBS head Les Moonves out amid sexual misconduct allegations
Riverside man accused of molesting girl at daycare run at his home
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America in revamped pageant
Brushfire in Santa Susana Pass closes EB 118 Fwy
Hundreds walk in DTLA to fight distracted driving
Fork Fire: Brush fire prompts evacuations above Azusa
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Show More
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Lancaster
VIDEO: El Monte armed robbery suspect sought by police
VIDEO: Man rescued after 40-foot fall in abandoned military base
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper
More News