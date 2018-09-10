Topanga Canyon Blvd shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) --All northbound and southbound lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Topanga were shut down early Monday after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the area.
Topanga Canyon Boulevard was expected to be closed all day at Entrada Road, according to information from the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported shortly before midnight. It's unclear whether the driver was injured.
Approximately four Southern California Edison customers experienced a power outage due to the incident.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.