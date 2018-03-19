Topanga Canyon closed again due to downed power lines

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) --Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed once again on Monday, this time due to a crash.
At about 1 a.m., a driver hit a pole, which caused live powerlines to fall into the road. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Crews closed Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway, which is the same stretch of road that was closed last week.
New ETO is 8 p.m. Live wires in road. Poke must be replaced. @SCE https://t.co/yRKI1kuV0x— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 19, 2018
California Highway Patrol and Caltrans officials said the closure will last until approximately 8 p.m.
Residents and commuters who use Topanga Canyon Boulevard were asked to find alternate routes, including Malibu Canyon Drive or the 405 Freeway.
The road had just reopened on Saturday, following a mudslide that prompted a two-day shutdown. The slide trapped several cars and pushed a wave of debris onto the street.
Looking forward to the rain expected to hit SoCal on Tuesday and through the rest of the week, crews are preparing for that and possibly another closure.