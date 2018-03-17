Topanga Canyon reopened after 2-day closure

Topanga Canyon Blvd was shut down early Thursday morning after mud and debris slid off the mountain and trapped several drivers.No one was injured, but the slide made the roadway impassable.Crews have been working to remove the mud and debris off the roadway and were able to reopen Topanga Canyon Boulevard Saturday night.These types of closures always cause headaches for drivers and nearby residents who use Topanga Canyon frequently."This is our main road for the most part, so it's just like the valley's accessible, but the west side for the most part is out of reach," Topanga Canyon resident Dylan Forrester said Saturday before the road reopened.But with more rains expected next week, some residents think the 4-mile stretch from Grand View Drive to the Pacific Coast Highway will likely have to be shut down yet again.