TRAFFIC

Torrance Transit to have signs with text codes to know bus arrival times

Torrance Transit is trying to take the guess work out of waiting for the next bus. Now the answer is just a text away.


Torrance Transit is installing 800 bright green signs with a texting code. This allows the system's 4 million passengers it serves annually to use their phones and instantly receive information on when the next bus will arrive.

Bus riders text the keyword "4TTBUS" followed by the code on the sign to 41411. A text arrives instantly with bus arrival information.

Torrance Transit says they will have all 800 green signs in place by the end of the summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmass transitbustextingtext messagesLos Angeles CountyTorrance
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed, 1 injured in Carson rollover crash
2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra
Laurel Canyon Blvd open again after Studio City water main break
Culver City does 6-month trial with e-scooter company
San Pedro big rig crash blocks lanes on Vincent Thomas Bridge
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News