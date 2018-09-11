#Pasadena: Westbound I-210 Lake Ave off-ramp is fully closed for an unknown duration due to an overturned trailer. pic.twitter.com/mjtJrNXZCl — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 12, 2018

A semitruck overturned and blocked an offramp on the westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena Tuesday evening.Authorities reported the crash around 6:30 p.m. It appeared the semitruck was mostly blocking the Lake Avenue offramp.At one point, it was reported that good Samaritans tried to get the driver out the semitruck after the vehicle turned over.It was unclear what caused the crash.A SigAlert was issued for the offramp and westbound traffic appeared to be backed up for a few miles as vehicles moved slowly through the area.Authorities said there may be a two to three hour detour until the scene is cleared.