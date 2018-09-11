TRAFFIC

Overturned semitruck causes traffic mess on westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

A semitruck overturned and blocked an offramp on the westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena Tuesday evening. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A semitruck overturned and blocked an offramp on the westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena Tuesday evening.

Authorities reported the crash around 6:30 p.m. It appeared the semitruck was mostly blocking the Lake Avenue offramp.



At one point, it was reported that good Samaritans tried to get the driver out the semitruck after the vehicle turned over.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

A SigAlert was issued for the offramp and westbound traffic appeared to be backed up for a few miles as vehicles moved slowly through the area.

Authorities said there may be a two to three hour detour until the scene is cleared.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsemi crashI-210traffic accidenttraffic delaycrashPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Hit-and-run driver causes traffic mess on Topanga Canyon Blvd
Pylons for safety in San Pedro
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
2 dead after semi plunges off 60 Fwy in fiery South El Monte crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
North Las Vegas school locked down after 18-year-old killed on campus
LA first responders pay tribute to those who died on 9/11
LA family demands answers after parked BMW catches fire
Riverside man pleads not guilty in daycare sexual assault
ABC7 to broadcast historic East LA Mexican Independence Day parade
Metrolink touts safety changes on 10-year anniversary of deadly crash
'Bachelor' contestant Amanda Stanton arrested on suspicion of battery domestic violence
Show More
Cal Fire helicopter crew honored for Mount San Jacinto rescue
San Marino ZIP code coincides with 9/11 date
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes; Trump speaks at PA site
K-9 helps catch Garden Grove burglary suspects
Chick-fil-A offering free nuggets to its app users
More News