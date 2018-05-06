There may be a traffic jam for drivers picking up arriving passengers at Los Angeles International Airport until the end of May.A major project to install two electrical vaults requires the closure of three lanes between Terminal 3 and Tom Bradley International Terminal from midnight until 8 a.m. starting Monday, according to airport officials.Two of the pick-up lanes and two left lanes near Parking Structure 3 will be open overnight. During the day, there will be metal places on the lanes so that they can remain open.There will be signs directing drivers where arrivals can be picked up during the closure and those arriving passengers will be directed to pick-up points.Anyone heading to the airport to fly out overnight during the construction is asked to come about two hours before boarding time for domestic flights and three for international to avoid any complications.The new vaults will support the Midfield Satellite Concourse operation.The second part of the project will happen in June through July and impact new lanes that have not been announced yet.