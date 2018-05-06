TRAFFIC

Traffic may be impacted overnight at LAX due to electrical vaults project

EMBED </>More Videos

There may be a traffic jam for drivers picking up arriving passengers at Los Angeles International Airport until the end of May. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
There may be a traffic jam for drivers picking up arriving passengers at Los Angeles International Airport until the end of May.

A major project to install two electrical vaults requires the closure of three lanes between Terminal 3 and Tom Bradley International Terminal from midnight until 8 a.m. starting Monday, according to airport officials.

Two of the pick-up lanes and two left lanes near Parking Structure 3 will be open overnight. During the day, there will be metal places on the lanes so that they can remain open.

There will be signs directing drivers where arrivals can be picked up during the closure and those arriving passengers will be directed to pick-up points.

Anyone heading to the airport to fly out overnight during the construction is asked to come about two hours before boarding time for domestic flights and three for international to avoid any complications.

The new vaults will support the Midfield Satellite Concourse operation.

The second part of the project will happen in June through July and impact new lanes that have not been announced yet.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficair traveltravellos angeles international airportconstructionLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News