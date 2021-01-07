Big rig driver killed in fiery crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

The crash involving the car-hauling big rig was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near Kramer Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The identity of the driver, who died at the scene, was not immediately released.
Debris flew onto the westbound side of the freeway, causing at least five other vehicles to sustain damage including flat tires, the CHP said.
A SigAlert was issued and all eastbound lanes were shut down for about two hours as crews cleared the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.