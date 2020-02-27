water main break

Massive water main break floods Houston freeway and homes

HOUSTON, Texas -- The entire city of Houston, except for Kingwood, has been asked to boil water for the next 24 hours after a massive water main break near the 610 East Loop.

A city contractor was doing exploratory work for a water line project Thursday. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.

City officials said that water line provides water to about 50% of Houston residents, but despite the break, the city assures "Houston's water supply is safe."

Contractors are on site isolating the break and draining the lines. This process is expected to take several hours. Meanwhile, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the Harris County Toll Authority is waiving tolls during the process.

Residents should expect low water pressure for six to eight hours throughout a large segment of the city, including downtown.



"This was a major break," said Mayor Sylvester Turner during a press conference on Thursday. "As you can see, it produced a lot of water, and it is still producing a lot of water. I can tell you that the line has been isolated on both ends, but until it fully drains, it will continue to spill out water."

At least 11 vehicles were stranded in the water, in some cases forcing people to climb up onto the roof of the vehicle.

Rescue boats from the Houston Fire Department and high water rescue vehicles from the Houston Police Department were dispatched to pull drivers to safety.

HFD said it rescued three people. Firefighters searched and cleared a total of 12 vehicles. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Despite the large area that's flooded, there are no reports of any injuries, according to HFD.

The water main break has caused a water outage for the area and has forced a number businesses, including health clinics and voting centers to close.

"If you're a food establishment and if you don't have water, they must immediately cease operations," said Turner.

In addition, a number of Houston ISD schools have also been impacted by the water outage. Students are reportedly being given bottled water.

CLOSURES LIST: Schools and businesses around Houston closed due to massive water main break





Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the water main break and offered the following statement:

"The State Operations Center has been in close contact with Houston and Harris County officials, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management has staff assisting on the ground through the Houston Emergency Operations Center. The State will continue to provide any additional assistance as needed."



In some of the most shocking images from SkyEye13, two men were seen on the top of a truck in the middle of the water.

Traffic on the East Loop at Clinton Drive could be seen from SkyEye at a standstill, except for 18-wheelers that were driving through the high water. The rushing water also damaged the center divider between the northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop.

In addition to water, a massive amount of mud and vegetation was pushed onto the road, covering some of the stranded vehicles with debris.

The mess spilled into the Clinton Park Tri-Community neighborhood, which includes at least 7,600 homes. Turner said in a tweet that it appeared the water did not enter any homes.

Additionally, fire officials said everything inside Beltway 8 is a fire risk concern due to the low water pressure. HFD Chief Samuel Pena said the department has pre-deployed six tankers in case of any fires.

"Our concern is the water pressure in the hydrants for fire risk," said Pena. "We want to urge everybody just to be 'fire safe' right at this moment."

