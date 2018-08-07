TRAFFIC

VIDEO: Car slams into crashed truck at side of Toronto highway

Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway.

TORONTO --
Tires and debris flew into the air following a collision on a busy highway in Toronto.

This entire heart-stopping moment was captured on video but incredibly, no one was seriously injured.

You can see a truck stranded on the highway ramp when a car going pretty fast slams right onto it.

A man that had been standing outside the truck was thrown into the guardrail and the two people inside the truck were ejected.

They are all in stable condition.

The tow truck driver who recorded the crash released the video to remind people to slow down.
