A semi-truck that was traveling eastbound on the 138 Freeway in the Cajon Pass hurtled into a gas station after rolling over multiple times, according to San Bernardino County fire officials.The truck came to rest on top of a Shell gas station's backup generator, trapping two people inside the semi, officials said. Both victims were extracted from the big rig and transported to a local hospital.Their conditions were not immediately known.The truck was hauling hundreds of pounds of alfalfa.During the crash, which occurred at about 8 a.m., the semi also struck an SUV on the freeway as well as a freeway sign. The driver of the SUV was able to drive to the hospital, authorities said.Power was shut down to the gas station as crews cleaned up diesel fuel on the backup generator.Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Officials said the driver claimed he was experiencing brake failure.