TRAFFIC

VIDEO: Semi-truck loses control, crashes into gas station in Cajon Pass

EMBED </>More Videos

A semi-truck that was traveling eastbound on the 138 Freeway in the Cajon Pass hurtled into a gas station after rolling over multiple times, according to officials. (KABC)

By
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) --
A semi-truck that was traveling eastbound on the 138 Freeway in the Cajon Pass hurtled into a gas station after rolling over multiple times, according to San Bernardino County fire officials.

The truck came to rest on top of a Shell gas station's backup generator, trapping two people inside the semi, officials said. Both victims were extracted from the big rig and transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The truck was hauling hundreds of pounds of alfalfa.

During the crash, which occurred at about 8 a.m., the semi also struck an SUV on the freeway as well as a freeway sign. The driver of the SUV was able to drive to the hospital, authorities said.

Power was shut down to the gas station as crews cleaned up diesel fuel on the backup generator.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Officials said the driver claimed he was experiencing brake failure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic accidentsemi crashtruck crashSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News