TERRIFYING VIDEO: Florida trooper nearly crushed by out-of-control car

FLORIDA (KABC) -- A Florida trooper was nearly crushed by an out-of-control vehicle, and the terrifying ordeal was all captured on video.The car missed slamming into the trooper's body by mere inches seconds before he jumped onto a wall.The trooper was on the side of the road helping a victim in a different crash.The out-of-control car clipped the trooper's foot, so he had to be helped back to his car and taken to the hospital.Fortunately, he's already out of the hospital and said to be OK.