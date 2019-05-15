Traffic

TERRIFYING VIDEO: Florida trooper nearly crushed by out-of-control car

FLORIDA (KABC) -- A Florida trooper was nearly crushed by an out-of-control vehicle, and the terrifying ordeal was all captured on video.

The car missed slamming into the trooper's body by mere inches seconds before he jumped onto a wall.

The trooper was on the side of the road helping a victim in a different crash.

The out-of-control car clipped the trooper's foot, so he had to be helped back to his car and taken to the hospital.

Fortunately, he's already out of the hospital and said to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcar crashfloridacaught on videou.s. & worldcollisioncaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News