SR 118, westbound, west of SR 27, Topanga Canyon Boulevard, CLOSED. Traffic being detoured onto southbound SR 27. Avoid this area - traffic jammed on freeway and surface streets. Use alternate routes US 101 or SR 126 (Santa Clarita - Fillmore - Ventura). @CaltransDist7 https://t.co/8FtH66iJVk — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) November 29, 2018

A semi-truck hauling 20,000 pounds of beverages ended up jackknifed after a Thursday morning crash that closed the westbound 118 Freeway in Topanga.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened about 4 a.m. just west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Westbound traffic was being diverted onto that street as a SigAlert was issued.No injuries were immediately reported.Firefighters who responded to the scene managed to contain a fuel spill, the CHP said.The lane closure is expected to last until at least 10 a.m., the Highway Patrol said.The official cause of the crash has not been determined. Light rain had been falling in Chatsworth and throughout the Southland at the time of the incident.