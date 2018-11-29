TRAFFIC

118 Freeway's WB lanes closed after semi-truck hauling beverages jackknifes in Chatsworth crash

A semi-truck hauling 20,000 pounds of beverages ended up jackknifed after a crash that closed the westbound 118 Freeway in Topanga. (CalTrans)

By ABC7.com staff
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A semi-truck hauling 20,000 pounds of beverages ended up jackknifed after a Thursday morning crash that closed the westbound 118 Freeway in Topanga.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened about 4 a.m. just west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Westbound traffic was being diverted onto that street as a SigAlert was issued.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters who responded to the scene managed to contain a fuel spill, the CHP said.

The lane closure is expected to last until at least 10 a.m., the Highway Patrol said.

The official cause of the crash has not been determined. Light rain had been falling in Chatsworth and throughout the Southland at the time of the incident.
