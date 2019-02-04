SIGALERT UPDATE: WB I-210 AT GRAND AVE, THE HOV, #1 AND #2 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 4, 2019

All lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway were shut down for hours in Glendora early Monday morning due to a crash.The collision occurred around 3 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit, the California Highway Patrol said.Fuel and an unknown chemical, possibly up to 250 gallons, were reportedly leaking at the scene.The cause of the wreck was not immediately known.Some lanes began reopening around 6:15 a.m.