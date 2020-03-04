Traffic

WB lanes of 60 Freeway closed in Chino during police investigation

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The 60 Freeway in Chino was shut down in both direction during the morning rush Wednesday due to police activity.

The investigation started just before 6 a.m. near the Pipeline Avenue exit involves Chino police, with the California Highway Patrol assisting.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where traffic was backed up for miles.

Just before 8:30 a.m., authorities were seen escorting motorists traveling in the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes remained closed.

The CHP said the closure would be in effect for an unknown duration.

Additional details about the closure were not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchinosan bernardino countyfreewaytrafficpoliceinvestigationroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: LA County leaders declare state of emergency, confirm 6 new cases of COVID-16
California election live results - see full list
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders leading in California primary
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Fate in jeopardy for Prop. 13, $15 billion school bond
Show More
2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
Chapman University to make test scores optional for admissions
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Sanders campaign files motion to keep LA polls open later
More TOP STORIES News