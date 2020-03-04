WB lanes of 60 Freeway closed in Chino during police investigation

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The 60 Freeway in Chino was shut down in both direction during the morning rush Wednesday due to police activity.The investigation started just before 6 a.m. near the Pipeline Avenue exit involves Chino police, with the California Highway Patrol assisting.AIR7 HD was over the scene, where traffic was backed up for miles.Just before 8:30 a.m., authorities were seen escorting motorists traveling in the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes remained closed.The CHP said the closure would be in effect for an unknown duration.Additional details about the closure were not immediately released.