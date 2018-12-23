TRAFFIC

710 Freeway extension dead, money to be distributed on other projects

LOS ANGELES --
The idea of a 710 Freeway extension connecting with the 210 Freeway is dead, after 60 years of debate.



Now the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking for ways to spend the $780 million set aside for the extension.

The bulk of the money will go to 34 other projects.

Here are some of those approved projects:

Removal of the 710 stub at Valley Boulevard in Alhambra.

Improvements to the on and off ramps on the 10 Freeway at Freemont Avenue.

Interchange improvements to the 110 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in South Pasadena.

Improvements to the Mission Drive and Las Tunas intersection.

Traffic signal controls on Valley Boulevard and San Gabriel Boulevard in San Gabriel.

Traffic signal synchronization on Huntington Drive and San Gabriel Boulevard in San Marino.

A plan is also in place to end the 710 Freeway at the 10 Freeway, eliminating the northernmost part of the freeway.
