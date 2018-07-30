TRAFFIC

Woman dies after jumping out of moving vehicle in Brea; driver sought for questioning

A woman in her 20s died after she jumped out of a moving vehicle in Brea, according to investigators. (Southern Counties News)

By and ABC7.com staff
BREA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman in her 20s died early Monday morning after she jumped out of a moving minivan in Brea, according to investigators.

The bizarre incident was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Imperial Highway and Laurel, a spokesperson for the Brea Police Department said. After the woman jumped, the vehicle stopped, two other women got out and the man behind the wheel drove away.

The injured woman was transported to a hospital, where she died, authorities said. Her name was not immediately released.

The two other passengers of the tan-colored minivan were cooperating with investigators. The driver was being sought for questioning.

The reason why the woman jumped was unknown.
