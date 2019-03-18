Traffic

Woman, good Samaritan nearly drown when ground opens up

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida woman nearly drowns after crashing into hydrant. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2019.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. -- Florida police said a woman nearly drowned after drunkenly crashing her car into a fire hydrant causing the spewing water to create a giant hole that swallowed up her car.

Deputies tell WESH-TV when 21-year-old Alexandrea Runyon smashed into the fire hydrant on US-441 in Summerfield in Marion County, water started gushing so fast that it sucked Runyon and her car right down into the watery abyss.

That's when a woman and her adult son tried to help.

But in the process, the hole opened up even more and took the man's mother down with it, as well.

The man then tried to save both his mother and the 21-year-old, but said Runyon wasn't helping at all.

"And I pulled her away from the door, and she grabs on it again and I was like, you got to let go of that (expletive) door right now because, if my mother dies, you're going to be in big (expletive) trouble," the man can be heard saying on bodycam video.

When deputies and firefighters arrived, they found both women clutching onto the car like they were dangling off a cliff.

"I was hanging on for dear life trying, you know, just hanging on to it," the man's mother said.

Firefighters tell WESH-TV that they have certainly seen cases where a car has hit a fire hydrant, but they have never seen a case where a fire hydrant has been sheared off.

Runyon was arrested for DUI.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficfloridafloridaduius worldaccidentdui crashfirefighterscrash
TOP STORIES
Lake Elsinore ends access to poppy 'super bloom' in Walker Canyon
Netherlands shooting: At least one dead on tram, police say
LIVE: ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 6 more tanks
'Clear similarities' in Boeing crashes in Ethiopia, Indonesia, preliminary data shows
Suspect arrested in Century City mall scare
Chino Hills main break sends water gushing over streets
Green beer flows as SoCal celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Show More
South LA gas tank explosion injures 2
Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81
Man dies after hourslong barricade situation in Palmdale
2 suspects sought after victim shot in face in South LA
1 dead in Riverside after small plane crashes
More TOP STORIES News