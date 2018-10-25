TRAFFIC

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Diamond Bar after surviving initial crash on freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a freeway interchange in Diamond Bar after surviving an initial crash involving another vehicle, authorities said. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning on a freeway interchange in Diamond Bar after surviving an initial crash involving another vehicle, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the transition road from the northbound 57 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

Investigators believe the unidentified victim got out of her vehicle following the first collision and was then hit by a passing car, which did not stop. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the initial crash were not injured.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichit and runCHPDiamond BarLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
New freeway near Perris to begin construction soon
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
4 injured in crash involving semi-truck on 118 in Porter Ranch
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspicious packages to DeNiro and Biden intercepted
Suspect caught inside Sherman Oaks Galleria parking garage
Suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA investigated
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Mom outraged after child with disabilities handcuffed
SoCal-based white supremacist group leader arrested in LA
Suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama; CNN evacuated
Show More
New freeway near Perris to begin construction soon
FBI releases physical fitness app
'Ray Donovan' actor charged with child abuse in DUI case
LAUSD high school students cast early ballots in Norwalk
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
More News