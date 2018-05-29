TRAFFIC

Woman, who possibly fell from moving car, killed in crash on 10 Fwy in Montclair

A woman, who police say possibly fell out of a moving vehicle, was killed in a crash that shut down multiple lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Montclair. (KABC)

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman, who police say possibly fell out of a moving vehicle, was killed in a crash that shut down multiple lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Montclair early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near the Monte Vista Avenue exit around 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

At some point in the wreck, CHP said it appeared that a woman fell out of a moving car that was possibly traveling at 65 mph.

The number of vehicles involved in the crash was not immediately clear.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

All lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.
