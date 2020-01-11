Wrong-way crash in Fontana leaves innocent driver dead, DUI suspect critically injured

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An innocent driver was struck and killed Friday evening in a Fontana crash involving a wrong-way driver suspected of DUI who was critically injured in the head-on collision, authorities said.According to Fontana police, the crash happened shortly before midnight near the intersection of Sierra and Baseline avenues.The driver of a gray Mercedes sedan was traveling north in southbound lanes on Sierra when the car slammed into a white Nissan Rogue, investigators said.Whether the driver of the SUV died at the scene or at a medical center was unclear.The DUI suspect was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, police said.The names of the victim and the suspect were not immediately disclosed.