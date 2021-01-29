Metro Gold Line train operator shot, critically wounded in East Los Angeles; shooter at large

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Metro Gold Line train operator was shot and critically wounded Friday morning in East Los Angeles, prompting a search for the shooter, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital after being struck twice when the suspect shot at the train, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Metro's Indiana Station was closed as deputies established a perimeter and searched for the shooter. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Train service was suspended between the Soto and Maravilla stations, Metro said on Twitter. Riders were urged to use Line 30 for alternate service .
