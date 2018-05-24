Trainer Bob Baffert seeking 2nd Triple Crown in 4 years

Trainer Bob Baffert is hoping to make history as he looks for his second Triple Crown in four years. (KABC)

Curt Sandoval
It's arguably the most difficult achievement in sports: Winning horse racing's Triple Crown.

"Everything has to go right. It's hard for me to compare it to other sports, it's something that's so demanding and needs to be done in a short time," said trainer Bob Baffert.

While Baffert looks for his second Triple Crown in four years, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith is chasing his first.

How difficult is it to only focus on the Belmont, with the Triple Crown on the line?

"It's extremely tough. You can't help it. That's what dreams are about - day dreams and night dreams," Smith said.

Justify is back in Kentucky - and will be flown to New York 13 days prior to the Belmont.

Justify is hoping to be the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown - and seize the moment.

"We've seen it with all those great athletes. You saw it with Tiger Woods when he was on his game. I always compare him with Lebron James - just big, massive and quick," Baffert said.

This will be Bob Baffert's fifth run at the Triple Crown. He ended a 37-year-drought three years ago. And, that's why the pressure is off -- a little bit.

"I think it's the same magnitude, but, I think I'm going to have more fun this year - because it was always bothering me that we hadn't done it."

The only thing harder than winning it - is waiting for it.
