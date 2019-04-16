Training simulation helping police make life-or-death decisions

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The use of deadly force by law enforcement officers is one of the most contentious issues in the country.In an effort to provide more understanding of the issue, the FBI invited Eyewitness News reporter Carlos Granda to participate in a virtual training exercise.In the simulation the "officer" is faced with possibly life-and-death decisions. Are you confronting an armed suspect or an innocent bystander?"We want the public to understand why we do the things that we do," said Greg Carr, an FBI special agent.In one scenario, the officer receives a report about a person with a gun and then is confronted with a woman with a knife.You have a split second to react - and often that's too slow. Usually the suspect has the benefit of making the first move.Agents say this is why law enforcement has to get ahead of the situation."If we are just as fast as the bad guy that doesn't mean there is a successful outcome for us so we have to train to make good choices under pressure quickly."