Training simulation helping police make life-or-death decisions

By
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The use of deadly force by law enforcement officers is one of the most contentious issues in the country.

In an effort to provide more understanding of the issue, the FBI invited Eyewitness News reporter Carlos Granda to participate in a virtual training exercise.

In the simulation the "officer" is faced with possibly life-and-death decisions. Are you confronting an armed suspect or an innocent bystander?

"We want the public to understand why we do the things that we do," said Greg Carr, an FBI special agent.

In one scenario, the officer receives a report about a person with a gun and then is confronted with a woman with a knife.

You have a split second to react - and often that's too slow. Usually the suspect has the benefit of making the first move.

Agents say this is why law enforcement has to get ahead of the situation.

"If we are just as fast as the bad guy that doesn't mean there is a successful outcome for us so we have to train to make good choices under pressure quickly."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesofficer involved shootingfbi
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News