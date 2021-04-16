Daniel Prude death: Transcripts released after grand jury votes to clear 3 Rochester officers in Chicago man's fatal encounter with police

RELATED: Chicago man died while being restrained by police in Rochester, NY
That was the only charge prosecutors from the state attorney general's office asked the grand jury to consider after nine days of testimony from witnesses including Prude's brother, other police officers and experts.
ALSO SEE: Federal lawsuit alleges brutality by Rochester police
The names of witnesses and jurors were blacked out of the transcripts, which were released Friday, weeks after State Attorney General Letitia James secured a judge's OK to make the usually secret material public.
RELATED: Daniel Prude's daughter calls investigation into father's death in Rochester, New York a 'cover-up'
One juror praised the prosecution team for helping make sense of the case, telling them: "You guys did amazing work. If it wasn't for everything that you presented to us, I don't think anybody would have come up with a decision. You worked very hard and I'm sure nobody took it lightly. It was a very serious case. It's horrible what happened to him."
The video featured is from a previous report.