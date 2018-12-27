NYC skies lit up with blue light after transformer explosion

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the transformer explosion in Queens. (Photo courtesy @richard.dzina)

ASTORIA, Queens --
Authorities are investigating a transformer explosion at a power plant that lit up the sky over Queens Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Astoria East and North Queens Con Edison plant on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria.

New Yorkers reported seeing massive blue lights in the city following the explosion and took to social media to share photos and videos.


Fire officials said they were fielding numerous calls for reports of explosions in the Long Island City and Astoria areas.

The NYPD said a fire caused by the explosion was placed under control.

According to Con Ed, the transformer explosion was caused by a transmission dip at its Astoria substation. Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said the blue light was caused by an electrical surge at the substation.

The mayor's office says there have been scattered power outages, including at LaGuardia Airport. There was a total operations halt at the airport for about a half hour before flights resumed, but travelers are advised to expect delays.

EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on the situation at LaGuardia Airport following the explosion.



The airport was running on a backup generator but a Con Ed spokesman said power was restored late Thursday night.


There are no indications of local air quality issues but health and environmental officials will continue to monitor the situation, a spokesman for the mayor said.

No customer outages have been reported. Con Ed says all power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter spoke with Con Ed spokesman Mike Clendenin about the explosion in Queens.



The NYPD says there have been no injuries.

There was no 7 train service between 74 St-Broadway and Flushing-Main St in both directions after a power outage caused by the explosion but service resumed with some delays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionAstoriaQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winds cause power outages, topple trees across SoCal
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment
Consumer Reports compares smart-home technology
Women pleads not guilty in fatal OC crash
1st year of pot sales in CA impacted by growing black market
Inglewood woman dies after robbery, shooting
Corona Claim Jumper closes with no notice
Show More
Photos of Guatemalan boy who died in US custody released
2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, LGBTQ and has glasses
Woman pleads no contest to brutal beating in Willowbrook
PCH closed in Pacific Palisades after big-rig crash
Person shot, killed in downtown Los Angeles
More News