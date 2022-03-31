Community & Events

Here's how the City of West Hollywood is celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility

This week, they've raised the transgender flag at Santa Monica Boulevard and and Crescent Heights Boulevard.
By
Here's how WeHo is celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- What's better than one day of celebrations? Try one week of celebrations. That's what the City of West Hollywood elected to do in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility which is March 31.

"We recognize [the] transgender community not only today but every day here in West Hollywood," Lauren Meister, Mayor of West Hollywood.

And just down the street, an art exhibit is opening on Thursday at Wallspace gallery called "As We Are, Pillars of Society."

The exhibit is open to the public from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day until April 15th.

While it's free, they will be collecting donations for the Unique Woman's coalition, which works to elevate the voices and narratives of black transgender culture.

