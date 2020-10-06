Friends, supporters call for justice after transgender woman brutally attacked in MacArthur Park

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens gathered in MacArthur Park Monday evening to show support for a transgender women who was brutally attacked.Friends of Daniela Hernandez, who was stabbed multiple times and had her throat slashed, are calling for justice as her attackers are still on the loose.Bamby Salcedo, the president of TransLatin@ Coalition, where Hernandez volunteers, says Hernandez was just walking down the street when she was attacked, and that the suspects said gay slurs to her.Salcedo said Hernandez was stabbed 16 times."She's a very kind individual who is always doing good for people and just for her to be attacked in this way is not fair," Salcedo said.Hernandez is recovering in the hospital.Los Angeles police says the attack happened in MacArthur Park around 9 p.m. Sunday, confirming the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.The group called for justice and expressed outrage over the murders of more than 27 transgender people in the U.S. so far this year, including black trans women and trans women of color.Police say they're searching for four suspects - three men and one woman - who were armed with knives.Police say they could face assault with deadly weapon charges with a hate crime enhancement. So far, there are no suspect descriptions.